Georgia excited to see Oscar Delp continue to be ‘that guy’ at tight end in 2024

Todd Hartley made it a point to say that tight end Oscar Delp can bench more than either Brock Bowers or Darnell Washington.

The Georgia tight ends coach gushed about Delp’s all-around athletic ability.

“Oscar is a 405-pound bench presser. Brock Bowers isn’t that. Darnell Washington wasn’t that,” Hartley said prior to the Orange Bowl. “He’s unbelievably strong in the weight room. He runs 21 miles an hour. He has all the physical traits.”

Delp now possesses experience in stepping up in Bowers’ absence, as the junior tight end had to do so during the 2023 season when Bowers missed four games due to ankle injuries.

While Bowers’ injury hurt Georgia in 2023, it forced Delp to step up. And that should help Georgia for the coming 2024 season.

