Georgia encouraged by Gunner Stockton and his improvements this spring

ATHENS — Brett Thorson doesn’t get to go home for Christmas. Being from Australia and having to ship off to a bowl or College Football Playoff game shortly after means he usually spends the holidays with someone else.

This past Christmas, he went home with his now roommate, Gunner Stockton.

“The Stocktons are awesome and Gunner himself is funny. He comes across pretty quiet, very very humble as a person,” Thorson said. “Anyone on the team would say, if they are going to let their sister date someone, they would probably choose Gunner.”

Stockton’s humility is far from his only positive attribute. The redshirt sophomore quarterback saw his first extended action in Georgia’s 63-3 win over Florida State in the Orange Bowl. He completed 6 of his 10 pass attempts for 96 yards, throwing for 2 touchdowns as well. He added 46 rushing yards, flashing his mobility and athleticism.

