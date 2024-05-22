Georgia eliminated from SEC tourney with more questions than answers

It’s back to Athens and back to the drawing board for Georgia baseball.

The No. 9 ranked Bulldogs suffered a humiliating 9-1 loss to SEC traditional powerhouse LSU in the opening round of the league tournament at Hoover (Ala.) Metropolitan Stadium on Tuesday.

Georgia star Charlie Condon, crowned SEC Player of the Year on Monday, was 0-for-4 hitting at the plate and saw his 24-game hit streak come to an end when he grounded into an eighth-inning double play.

The Bulldogs were the hottest team in the country less than a week ago.

