Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller announces he’s entering the transfer portal

ATHENS — Georgia has its first real shock of the April transfer window, as defensive tackle Christen Miller announced that he would be putting his name into the transfer portal.

Miller will have three years of eligibility remaining. Miller dealt with a knee injury for part of the spring but was expected to be a big part of the Georgia defensive line this fall. Miller will not be able to transfer within the SEC.

Miller appeared in 13 games last season, finishing with 14 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss and a sack.

The defensive line had been an area of concern for Georgia coming out of the 2023 season. The Bulldogs do bring back Nazir Stackhouse and Warren Brinson on the interior.

