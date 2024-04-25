College

Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller announces he’s entering the transfer portal

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Christen Miller (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) during Georgia's game against Ball State on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

ATHENS — Georgia has its first real shock of the April transfer window, as defensive tackle Christen Miller announced that he would be putting his name into the transfer portal.

Miller will have three years of eligibility remaining. Miller dealt with a knee injury for part of the spring but was expected to be a big part of the Georgia defensive line this fall. Miller will not be able to transfer within the SEC.

Miller appeared in 13 games last season, finishing with 14 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss and a sack.

The defensive line had been an area of concern for Georgia coming out of the 2023 season. The Bulldogs do bring back Nazir Stackhouse and Warren Brinson on the interior.

Read more at DawgNation.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!