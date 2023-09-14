Georgia defense ready to ‘flip the switch’ against Spencer Rattler, talented SC passing attack

There’s a very real world where Spencer Rattler is the best quarterback Georgia faces during the regular season.

Part of that can be chalked up to the signal callers in the SEC, as Graham Mertz, Joe Milton and Devin Leary aren’t exactly along the likes of Anthony Richardson and Hendon Hooker, who Georgia saw last season.

Rattler has gotten off to a strong start this season, even playing behind an incredibly suspect offensive line. Through two games, Rattler is completing 83 percent of his passes and has thrown for 698 yards. Most importantly, he hasn’t turned the ball over.

But Georgia picked Rattler off twice last season and knows that turning over the experienced quarterback will be a major key in coming away with a win.

“He’s going to hit some plays. He’s going to hit some shots,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “That’s what he does. He does it well. Playing the ball in the deep part of the field is one of the number one characteristics of a defensive back. If you have that flaw, it can be fatal. It tends to show up in games like this because he’s going to get opportunities. He’s going to throw the ball down the field. They have big, physical, fast wideouts. I mean, there’s a reason why they’re third or fourth in the country in passing yards because he throws the ball extremely well.”

