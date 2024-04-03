Georgia crushes Georgia State, shifts focus to Mississippi State

ATHENS -- Georgia baseball cruised back into the win column with a 10-1 domination of Georgia State.

The Bulldogs’ (23-6, 4-5 SEC) pitching staff silenced State’s attack before a home crowd of 2,923 on Tuesday. Nine UGA pitchers combined to allow three hits, no walks and an earned run with eight strikeouts.

UGA allowed just one baserunner after the first inning.

It was Georgia’s second beatdown of the Panthers (15-12, 7-2 SBC) this season, following a 15-0 road win on Feb. 20.

Kolten Smith earned his third win of the season, a strong bounce-back after giving up two grand slams to Tennessee on Saturday. Smith set the tone for the UGA bullpen with the first of seven perfect innings on the night.

