Georgia braces for ‘statement game’ against upset-minded South Carolina

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Mykel Williams UGA (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

ATHENS — Georgia football is ready to make an SEC statement after dispatching of two overmatched opponents in what amounted to glorified scrimmages.

“Whenever you play an SEC opponent, the mindset is different and the practice is different,” Bulldogs’ captain Jamon Dumas-Johnson said.

“Especially the first one; it’s kind of like a statement game right now, to send everybody a message of what we’re really about.”

It’s Georgia’s first time taking the field with the nation’s longest home win streak (20 games) with Texas have snapped Alabama’s string of home victories at 21 last Saturday night in Tuscaloosa.

Coach Kirby Smart’s No. 1-ranked Georgia program will have an opportunity to put that message on display in a nationally televised game against South Carolina at 3:30 p.m. (TV: CBS).

The Gamecocks (1-1) are a four-touchdown underdog and wouldn’t seem to post that much of a threat against the two-time defending champion Bulldogs (2-0).

But Georgia fans remember — as do current UGA staff members Will Muschamp and Bryan McClendon — that the last time a UGA team lost between the hedges it was to an underdog South Carolina program.

