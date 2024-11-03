College

Georgia beats Florida 34-20, overcomes 3 Carson Beck interceptions

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Billy Napier, Kirby Smart (Getty) JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 02: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs (R) and head coach Billy Napier of the Florida Gators (L) meet after a game at EverBank Stadium on November 02, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images) (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Georgia triumphed over Florida in a battle of turnovers, injuries and attrition in Jacksonville.

The No. 2-ranked Bulldogs scored the 34-20 victory over the Gators, exploding for 14 points in 58 seconds late in the fourth quarter to pull away.

Georgia overcame three Carson Beck interceptions to win their fourth-straight game in the rivalry series, improving to 7-1 overall and 5-1 in the SEC with the victory.

Beck finished 25-of-40 passing for 309 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions, overcoming two sacks and three dropped passes.

Read more at DawgNation.

