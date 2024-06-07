College

Georgia baseball ticket prices on par with Super Regional favorites

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

05/09/24 - Georgia Baseball vs. South Carolina\r Georgia first baseman and outfielder Charlie Condon (24) during Georgias game against South Carolina at Founders Park in Columbia, Sc., on Thursday, May 09, 2024. (Kari Hodges/UGAAA)\r\r\r\r\r\r\r (Kari Hodges/Kari Hodges/UGAAA)

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

ATHENS — Georgia baseball is a hot ticket with Charlie Condon hitting his way into the history books and Wes Johnson’s team surging, but the Bulldogs don’t have the market cornered when it comes to having great demand.

In fact, there are three (of the eight) other NCAA Tournament Super Regional sites where the get-in price of tickets on the secondary market is even higher than at Foley Field, which has the smallest capacity of the remaining teams hosting the best-of-three series.

The Diamond Dawgs have generated tremendous local interest by advancing past NCAA Tournament Regional play for the first time since 2008, when that UGA team finished runners up in the College World Series in Omaha.

