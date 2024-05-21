Georgia baseball star Charlie Condon wins SEC Player of the Year

ATHENS — Charlie Condon was named the SEC Player of the Year on Monday after setting Georgia school records and setting a national standard.

Condon, a 6-foot-6 redshirt sophomore from Marietta who attended The Walker School and walked on at UGA in 2022, is widely consider the No. 1 prospect for the upcoming Major League Baseball Draft.

Georgia veteran catcher Fernando Gonzalez made the All-Defensive team, and Tre Phelps was tabbed among 12 players who made Freshman All-SEC in a vote of the league’s coaches.

Condon’s confident, measured approach is backed up by the hours of tireless work he has put into perfecting his craft.

