Georgia baseball star Charlie Condon wins SEC Player of the Year

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Charlie Condon (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia first baseman and outfielder Charlie Condon (24) during Georgia's game against Vanderbilt at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., on Sunday, May 05, 2024. (Kari Hodges/UGAAA) (Kari Hodges/Kari Hodges/UGAAA)

ATHENS — Charlie Condon was named the SEC Player of the Year on Monday after setting Georgia school records and setting a national standard.

Condon, a 6-foot-6 redshirt sophomore from Marietta who attended The Walker School and walked on at UGA in 2022, is widely consider the No. 1 prospect for the upcoming Major League Baseball Draft.

Georgia veteran catcher Fernando Gonzalez made the All-Defensive team, and Tre Phelps was tabbed among 12 players who made Freshman All-SEC in a vote of the league’s coaches.

Condon’s confident, measured approach is backed up by the hours of tireless work he has put into perfecting his craft.

