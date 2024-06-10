College

Georgia baseball star Charlie Condon ‘looks like Henry Aaron’ at the plate to N.C. State coach

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Charlie Condon (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia outfielder Charlie Condon (24) during Georgia's game against UNC Asheville at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (Olivia Wilson/UGAAA) (Olivia Wilson/Olivia Wilson/UGAAA)

ATHENS — Charlie Condon hasn’t been on fire of late, but the Georgia baseball star broke the ice in Sunday’s 11-2 win with the first hit of the game.

It was arguably as big of a hit as any Condon has had all season with Georgia’s confidence rattled after an 18-1 loss to North Carolina State (37-21) in Game One of the best-of-three NCAA Baseball Tournament Super Regional.

Slate Alford, freshly moved up into the No. 3 spot in the lineup made the most of Condon’s single to left by driving a pitch over the left-center wall for a quick 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

