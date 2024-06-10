Georgia baseball star Charlie Condon ‘looks like Henry Aaron’ at the plate to N.C. State coach

ATHENS — Charlie Condon hasn’t been on fire of late, but the Georgia baseball star broke the ice in Sunday’s 11-2 win with the first hit of the game.

It was arguably as big of a hit as any Condon has had all season with Georgia’s confidence rattled after an 18-1 loss to North Carolina State (37-21) in Game One of the best-of-three NCAA Baseball Tournament Super Regional.

Slate Alford, freshly moved up into the No. 3 spot in the lineup made the most of Condon’s single to left by driving a pitch over the left-center wall for a quick 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

