Georgia baseball schedule: NCAA Super Regional game times, TV info announced Tuesday

For the first time since 2008, Georgia is back in an NCAA baseball Super Regional.

The Bulldogs are set to host the NC State Wolfpack, with the series beginning on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.

Georgia advanced to the Super Regional after an 8-6 win over rival Georgia Tech on Sunday. Georgia is 4-0 against ACC teams this season, as the Bulldogs also beat No. 6 seed Clemson when the Tigers visited Foley Field earlier this year.

NC State won the Raleigh Regional this past weekend in three games. The Wolfpack were the No. 10 overall seed in this year’s NCAA tournament.

Read more at DawgNation.com