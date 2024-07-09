Georgia announces 3 elite players attending SEC Media Days

ATHENS — Georgia football will be on display at the SEC Media Days in Dallas next week, and Kirby Smart is bringing three of his best.

UGA announced that preseason Heisman Trophy favorite and projected No. 1 overall pick Carson Beck will be available for interviews, along with fellow projected first-round NFL draft picks Mykel Williams and Malaki Starks.

It’s the first time the SEC Media Days have been held in Texas, this year’s location tied into Oklahoma and the Texas Longhorns joining the league this season.

The event begins on Monday in Dallas, though Georgia coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs’ players will appear on Tuesday.

