Fran Brown won’t coach in Orange Bowl, credits Kirby Smart for helping him become a head coach

ATHENS — Fran Brown won’t be heading down to the Orange Bowl with Georgia, as he announced that will instead begin his new job as the head coach at Syracuse.

Brown made it official at Syracuse’s introductory press conference on Monday. The ACC school hired Brown last Tuesday.

“I told them last night, I told my wife that right after we got done with the SEC Championship – which just sucks – after we got done with that, I was like, ‘I’m the head coach at Syracuse.’ I won’t go back. I’m here to support my guys and do everything possible. I hope they still give me my check because I did help make the game, but I’m completely here,” Brown said during his introductory press conference. “I’m locked in here, I’m recruiting, we’re trying to have official visitors coming up this weekend, we’re full tilt.”

Brown spent the past two seasons as Georgia’s defensive backs coach, working primarily with the cornerbacks. He played a key role in the development of Kamari Lassiter, who has since become one of the top cornerbacks in the sport.

Brown did note how appreciative he was of head coach Kirby Smart.

“Kirby Smart, he’s just one of the most competitive guys I’ve ever been around. He taught me so much in two years,” Brown said. “When I first got there, I tried to sit as far away from him as possible, and he said, ‘No Fran, you told me you were going to get the best players, and I told you I was going to help you become a head coach. Sit right here buddy.’ So I literally sat right next to him for two straight years. I’ve got a section in here that says Smart Notes, it is battered and beaten and really good. His wife is an amazing lady, Miss Mary Beth, she did an amazing job with my wife showing here stuff. His son little Andrew and the twins. That relationship and relationships with all the other guys on the staff, I’ll always keep them because it was genuine. There’s some relationships where it wasn’t real, but it’s always hard to leave, but when you’re leaving for better, to better yourself, it becomes simple.”

