Former Georgia WR Mecole Hardman Super Bowl interview, ‘everybody was counting us out’

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Mecole Hardman (Getty) LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Mecole Hardman Jr. #12 of the Kansas City Chiefs holds the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) (Harry How/Getty Images)

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Mecole Hardman said the adversity Kansas City faced this season made the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win that much more special on Sunday night.

“The last two we won, it was like everybody expected us to win it,” Hardman said in an on-field interview with KSHB 41 on Sunday night.

“This one, everybody was counting us out, everybody said we could’t do this and couldn’t do that, and now look at us, Super Bowl champs three times.”

Hardman made the game-winning catch in overtime, running inside on pre-snap motion before breaking back outside and reeling in the 3-yard TD catch that lifted Kansas City to the 25-22 win over San Francisco.

“It was a play like we ran against Philly,” Hardman said. “Just back in and come back out, and it was wide open, and just walked it off.”

