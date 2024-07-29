College

Former Georgia ‘train wreckers’ Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter primed to fly high with Eagles

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis (Getty) PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 9: Jalen Carter #98 and Jordan Davis #90 of the Philadelphia Eagles look on during Training Camp at Lincoln Financial Field on August 9, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter — the Georgia train wreckers and havoc makers of yesteryear — are about to unleash on the NFL this season.

Davis and Carter, who will line up beside one another on the interior of the Philadelphia Eagles defensive line, will be playing elevated snaps together this season with the retirement of veteran Fletcher Cox, per a Delaware online article.

Already, they are proving capable to the task.

Carter and Davis are dominating early fall practices in the same manner they wreaked havoc as part of Georgia’s historic 2021 defense, anchoring a unit that allowed only 6.8 points per game during the regular season — the fewest since 1986 Oklahoma.

Read more at DawgNation.

