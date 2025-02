Carson Beck’s time in Miami has not gotten off to the start he would’ve hoped.

According to a report from Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640 in Miami, the former Georgia quarterback had two cars stolen while he was in Miami.

Per Slater, Beck had a Mercedes and his Lamborghini stolen.

Beck’s girlfriend, Miami basketball player Hanna Cavinder, also had her SUV stolen but her car was ultimately found.

Read more at DawgNation.