Former Alabama RB Mark Ingram on Kirby Smart shove: ‘I would’ve tried to beat Kirby’s a**’

In the days since Georgia head coach Kirby Smart shoved Mississippi State quarterback Michael Van Buren, it’s become obvious that Smart is incredibly lucky the situation was not worse.

The words of Fox Sports commentator and former Alabama running back Mark Ingram show how the situation could’ve ended up being a much uglier incident.

“I would’ve tried to beat Kirby’s a** out there, man,” Ingram said on The Triple Option podcast with Rob Stone and Urban Meyer.

In addition to being a Heisman Trophy winner, Ingram also played for Smart at Alabama when Smart was the defensive coordinator.

Read more at DawgNation.