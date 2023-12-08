Former 5-star prospect Xavian Sorey enters transfer portal

Another Georgia Bulldog has entered the transfer portal, as inside linebacker Xavian Sorey becomes the most recent Bulldog to do so.

“I am immensely proud to have been a part of the University of Georgia Bulldog family for the past three years,” Sorey wrote on his Instagram. “I have had the opportunity to learn from some of the best coaches, played with the best players and been supported by the best fan base in college football. And though I will forever cherish the magic Between the Hedges, I have decided to enter the transfer portal.”

Sorey signed with Georgia as a 5-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class out of Campbellton, Fla. In 12 games this season for the Bulldogs, Sorey had 19 tackles, 1.0 sacks and a pass deflection, as well as a start in the team’s win over UT-Martin. Sorey was signed in the same class as Smael Mondon and Jamon Dumas-Johnson.

Sorey will have two years of eligibility remaining at his next school. He becomes the second inside linebacker to transfer, as EJ Lightsey also transferred on Thursday.

To date, Georgia has had 10 scholarship players enter the transfer portal. Sorey joins quarterback Brock Vandagriff, wide receiver Jackson Meeks, offensive lineman Austin Blaske, defensive lineman Jonathan Jefferson, outside linebackers CJ Madden and Darris Smith, inside linebacker EJ Lightsey, kicker Jared Zirkel and cornerback Nyland Green. Wide receiver Mekhi Mews also entered the transfer portal.

The transfer portal opened on Monday and will close on Jan. 2. Players who have not yet transferred are granted a one-time transfer exemption from the NCAA. Georgia previously saw Darris Smith enter the transfer portal as well.

The Bulldogs knew they would have some transfer portal defections after Saturday’s loss to Alabama.

