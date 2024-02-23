College

Florida transfer Trevor Etienne brings home run threat to Georgia backfield

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Georgia v Florida JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 28: Trevor Etienne #7 of the Florida Gators runs the ball during the second half of a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at EverBank Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images) (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

ATHENS — Trevor Etienne brings an immediate lift to the Georgia offense as a true home run hitter coming out of the backfield, breaking off runs of 62 yards last year and 85 yards as a freshman.

Etienne, a rising junior transfer from Florida, has breakaway speed to go with his running, pass catching and return team skills.

“He’s a dynamic player.” said former Florida star Chris Doering, who’s now a lead analyst on the SEC Network.

“This guys is a great carrying the ball out of the backfield, and he can catch the ball as well and has good hands — and he’s certainly good with the ball in his hands after the catch.”

