Florida transfer Trevor Etienne brings home run threat to Georgia backfield

ATHENS — Trevor Etienne brings an immediate lift to the Georgia offense as a true home run hitter coming out of the backfield, breaking off runs of 62 yards last year and 85 yards as a freshman.

Etienne, a rising junior transfer from Florida, has breakaway speed to go with his running, pass catching and return team skills.

“He’s a dynamic player.” said former Florida star Chris Doering, who’s now a lead analyst on the SEC Network.

“This guys is a great carrying the ball out of the backfield, and he can catch the ball as well and has good hands — and he’s certainly good with the ball in his hands after the catch.”

