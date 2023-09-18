Final Grades from Georgia’s win over South Carolina

ATHENS — Based on the first 30 minutes, it seemed it would be a long day for the Georgia Bulldogs. The defense gave up two touchdowns, the offense was floundering in the red zone and Georgia’s special teams made some critical mistakes.

But the Bulldogs corrected most of these errors in the second half, outscoring South Carolina 21-0 in the second half. Georgia now sits at 3-0 on the season and it can be argued that this team has not yet played its A game of the season.

Quarterbacks: C+

Carson Beck was the lone quarterback to play in this one. His final numbers show an efficient day as he completed 27 of his 35 pass attempts for 269 yards. There were no touchdown passes but also no interceptions.

If there’s one complaint for Beck, it’s that he seemed content to check down. Of his 35 pass attempts, 21 were within 5 yards of the line of scrimmage. Smart considers all those screens and dump-offs an extension of the run game. That helps but Beck only attempted four passes longer than 15 yards. There’s simply too much pass-catching talent on Georgia’s team for that to be the case. Even in the rain.

Running backs: A

What a performance from Daijun Edwards. In his season debut, Edwards ran for a career-best 118 yards. Just a week ago, Georgia had only 99 yards rushing against Ball State.

Read more at DawgNation.com.