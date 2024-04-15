College

Final grades from 2024 Georgia spring game

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

ATHENS — Kirby Smart doesn’t like to put too much emphasis on the results of G-Day. While there is a heightened emphasis on the scrimmage since it is televised, it is one of 15 spring practices after all.

“I thought the defense played much better today than they did in previous scrimmages in terms of energy, enthusiasm, running to the ball,” Smart said. “We rushed the passer better today. The offense probably didn’t have as good a day as maybe they’ve had in two scrimmages, but some of that was dictated by the terms of which we scrimmaged with which was passing and loose plays.”

Still, Saturday was our best chance to see a number of players and positions. Be it veterans like Carson Beck and Mykel Williams or new faces such as KJ Bolden and Sacovie White.

