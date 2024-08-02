Everything Kirby Smart said as Georgia begins fall practice

ATHENS — The Georgia football team was back out on the practice field for the first time of the 2024 season on Thursday.

But before the Bulldogs took the field, head coach Kirby Smart had a number of matters to address. The Georgia head coach spoke to reporters for 20 minutes, covering a number of topics.

Below is a full transcript of what had to say as he addressed the media.

Everything Kirby Smart said as Georgia football begins fall practice

OPENING STATEMENT...

“Thanks guys, appreciate you being here. Looking forward to kicking this thing off. Our kids reported for camps last night, but I’ll open with some roster and injury updates. On Rara, I had a chance to sit down and meet with him face-to-face Tuesday, which I think was really important to let him know he can no longer be part of the football team. He understands that. We wish him nothing but the best moving forward.

