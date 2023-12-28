Everything Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo said ahead of 2023 Orange Bowl

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo had a lot to say about his first season as Kirby Smart’s playcaller.

While the veteran offensive coordinator has plenty of experience calling plays, this was the first time he had done so for Smart.

In addition to speaking about his relationship with Smart, Bobo also provided his thoughts on Carson Beck, Ryan Puglisi an a host of other topics pertaining to Georgia football.

Below is a full transcript of what Bobo had to say while speaking to reporters.

On how practice has been for the Orange Bowl...

“Practice has been good. I think we’ve had two really good practices or three good practices — or three good practices. It’s been great. The guys are excited to play in a bowl game like the Capital One Orange Bowl playing against a very good opponent in Florida State and a very good defense. So we know we’ve got our work cut out, and for us to play well we’ve got to prepare the right way and our guys have done a great job preparing and getting ready for this game.”

On how Carson Beck let Bobo know he was coming back and his reaction...

“Well, obviously excited for the news, but we had been talking since the last ballgame about certain things. At the end of the day, it was getting him the information that he needed to make the decision. It wasn’t some big announcement. It was kind of a culmination of things leading up to that point. My conversations with Carson mainly have been about still preparing and finishing the right way this season. That was his decision, a family decision that he made. I wanted to let him know I’m his coach and am going to support him any way possible that he needs. You’re here. Let’s get ready to play our best and go out and finish the season the right way against Florida State.”

On how he will remember Brock Bowers if this is his last game…

“As a special, special player. He’s a guy that comes out every single day. He doesn’t say anything, just goes to work. The ultimate teammate, the ultimate competitor. Kind of a jack of all trades. He can do everything. He can block, he can run, he can catch. We didn’t have him throw any, but I think if we had someone to throw the ball, he could. A joy to coach. Just a pleasure to coach. Lucky to have the one year where I got to be part of coaching him and seeing him do something on that football field and how he affects our football team.”

On Georgia’s third-down efficiency rate this season…

