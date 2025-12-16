ESPN tabs 2 Georgia football standouts as possible 2026 Heisman Trophy contenders

Could a Georgia player break the Dawgs' Heisman drought next season? — Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza took home the 2025 Heisman Trophy, beating out fellow Heisman finalists Diego Pavia, Jeremiyah Love and Julian Sayin on Saturday night.

With the 2025 trophy now in the hands of the winner, ESPN’s Mark Schlabach put out an early guess at who might be able to bring home next year’s award.

One of the top candidates is Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton. He finished seventh in this year’s award and was often at his best in big games for Georgia this past season.

If that continues next season, he should have a chance at being the first Georgia player to win the prestigious award since Herschel Walker did so in 1982.

Read more at DawgNation.com