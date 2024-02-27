ESPN shares what Georgia football must do to return to the College Football Playoff

ATHENS — After winning back-to-back national championships, the Georgia Bulldogs were unable to make the final iteration of the four-team College Football Playoff in 2023.

The field will expand to 12 teams this coming season, with the four highest-ranked conference champions earning first-round byes.

And if the Bulldogs are to earn one of those byes, they will need to win the SEC. To do that, and undoubtedly impress the College Football Playoff committee in the process, the Bulldogs are going to need to have some impressive road showings.

“Georgia has four true road games and two neutral site games (Aug. 31 vs. Clemson and Nov. 2 vs. Florida),” ESPN’s Heather Dinich said. “The Bulldogs can earn some major respect in the committee meeting room if they beat Alabama, Ole Miss and Texas -- likely all ranked opponents -- on the road.”

