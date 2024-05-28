ESPN sees 3 transfers making immediate contributions for Georgia in 2024

Georgia made it a point to add players around quarterback Carson Beck on the offensive side of the ball this season. Of the eight transfers Georgia brought in this offseason, six came on the offensive side of the ball.

While Georgia hasn’t been the most active team in the transfer portal in the past — Georgia had added just six transfers over the previous three offseasons — it was clear it had a vision in mind with its transfer plans.

Running back Trevor Etienne is expected to be Georgia’s leading ball carrier. He arrives after two productive seasons at Florida, where he ran for over 700 yards in each of his two seasons in Gainesville, Fla.

Read more at DawgNation.com