ESPN predicts which Georgia freshmen could make an immediate impact in 2024

Georgia signed the No. 1 ranked recruiting class in the country for the 2024 recruiting cycle. It’s hardly a new feat, as it marks the third time in Kirby Smart’s tenure that Georgia has done so.

And even with Georgia boasting one of the most loaded rosters in the country, more than a few of those freshmen have a chance to make contributions right away.

ESPN’s Craig Haubert singled out defensive end Joseph Jonah-Ajonye, defensive backs Ellis Robinson and KJ Bolden and inside linebacker Justin Williams as promising young Bulldogs.

“Jonah-Ajonye was the lowest rated but perhaps had the best spring. Robinson and Bolden have been as advertised,” Haubert said. “The latter’s speed and athleticism at safety may be too good to keep him on the bench. Williams will be one of the fastest linebackers in the SEC but is still developing the size for a full-time linebacker role and is part of arguably in the most talented inside linebacker room in all of college football.”

Read more at DawgNation.com