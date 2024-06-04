College

ESPN makes interesting case for most impactful Georgia football game for CFB Playoff picture

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

10/28/23- Florida vs Georgia Hairy Dawg 2023 during Georgias game against Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023.

ATHENS — If you ask a Georgia fan, the game they’re likely to see they are most excited for is Georgia-Texas.

It is the first time the two teams meet as conference foes, with Texas set to join the league later this month.

The Longhorns are fresh off a College Football Playoff berth and return quarterback Quinn Ewers. There’s a real excitement for the matchup, which per ESPN’s FPI is the biggest game of the 2024 season.

This will be the first time Kirby Smart and Steve Sarkisian meet as head coaches, with the two former Nick Saban disciples battling for SEC supremacy.

