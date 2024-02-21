ESPN identifies Georgia football’s biggest question entering spring practice

ATHENS — When you’re seen as the No. 1 team in most preseason rankings and you return a possible Heisman Trophy quarterback in Carson Beck, you don’t have as many questions as most college football teams.

But that doesn’t mean Georgia is without fault, as the Bulldogs do have some areas that need to be addressed.

And with spring practice set to start in mid-March, ESPN’s Mark Schlabach honed in one area where the Bulldogs will need some new faces to replace some prior defensive stars.

“Georgia’s pass defense was great again last season, ranking sixth in the FBS in yards allowed per attempt,” Schlabach said. “But the Bulldogs will have to do some reloading in the secondary with safeties Javon Bullard and Tykee Smith and lockdown cornerback Kamari Lassiter departing for the NFL. Coach Kirby Smart has loaded up on highly regarded defensive backs, and piecing together a reliable rotation will be a key in the spring.”

