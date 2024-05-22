College

ESPN expert: Alabama’s Kalen DeBoer has ‘75 percent chance’ of winning a national title

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Kenny McIntosh Georgia during the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship against Alabama at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

ATHENS — The road to the SEC championship goes through Tuscaloosa, even if Nick Saban is no longer standing guard.

Former Alabama quarterback and ESPN personality Greg McElroy reminded everyone of that on a recent Always College Football ESPN podcast.

McElroy said he gives new Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer a 75 percent chance of winning a national championship while Alabama’s head coach.

“He takes over at a place that has 18 national championships claimed, (and) the last one was a few years back, it was in 2020,” McElroy said.

