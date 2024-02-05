ESPN analysts make emphatic statement about Georgia football entering 12-team CFB Playoff

Georgia did not make the College Football Playoff this past season. The Bulldogs dropped from No. 1 to No. 6 following the 27-24 loss to Alabama in the SEC championship game.

But the College Football Playoff will be expanding to 12 teams for the 2024 season. And many of ESPN’s college football analysts don’t see the Bulldogs having much trouble making it next season.

Even with a more difficult schedule, ESPN’s David Hale, Chris Low, Bill Connelly, Andrea Adelson, Harry Lyles Jr., and Heather Dinich all had Georgia not only making the College Football Playoff, but doing so as the No. 1 overall seed.

One of the changes for the 2024 season is that the four highest-ranked conference champions will earn first-round

