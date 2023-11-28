Ellis Robinson IV: How does any Fran Brown move affect Georgia with the 5-star cornerback commit

Fran Brown wants to be a head coach one day. He was on the track when he got the job at Georgia in early January of 2022. There was just the feeling about him that he could be a head coach somewhere in two or three years.

We just might be at that point in time this week.

There are numerous reports swirling about him being the lead candidate for the job at Syracuse. That’s a region where he has deep recruiting contacts having worked at Rutgers and Temple in the past.

He’s right on schedule by that timeline to become the fourth member of Kirby Smart’s staff to go from an assistant coaching position to a head coach at a Power 5 job. He would join Dan Lanning (Oregon), Sam Pittman (Arkansas) and Mel Tucker (Colorado) in that professional procession from Athens.

Good for Brown. If he’s hired there by the Orangemen, he will have earned it. Brown has been a VITAL piece of putting together Georgia’s recruiting classes over the last two cycles.

If he does put on an orange ballcap sometime soon, then the question of every DawgNation recruiting fan’s mind is simple: How does that affect things with 5-star CB Ellis Robinson IV?

Robinson is the program’s highest-rated commitment on the 247Sports Composite ratings. He’s also in this reporter’s opinion the most skilled cornerback prospect that the ‘Dawgs project to sign in the Kirby Smart era. That’s saying quite a lot given that seriously talented prospects like Tyson Campbell, Daylen Everette, A.J. Harris, Kamari Lassiter and Kelee Ringo have made their way to Athens over the last eight recruiting cycles.

