Elite 2026 ATH Derrek Cooper commits to Georgia

When elite 2026 athlete Derrek Cooper visited UGA back in April, he said that Athens was starting to feel like home.

We can now drop the “feels like” part of that description.

The South Florida athlete decided to commit to Georgia football on Thursday night. The intriguing two-way prospect that projects at this time to play RB on Saturdays made it official.

Cooper is already clocking at 10.7 seconds in the 100 meters. That’s a very impressive time for a rising junior that is already at the 200-pound mark.

