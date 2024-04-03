College

Earnest Greene lll cornerstone to elite Georgia football offensive line

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Ernest Greene 2022 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (12/31/22) Georgia offensive lineman Earnest Greene III (71) before the 2022 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

ATHENS — Kirby Smart makes it clear it all starts up front, and there might not be a more valuable offensive line position than left tackle.

Earnest Greene lll, a redshirt sophomore, is the second-year starter at that left tackle position at Georgia who is responsible for protecting the quarterback’s blind side in the pass game.

“He prides himself on being an elite offensive tackle, and he works that way,” Smart said of Greene, who chose UGA over Ohio State when the schools were recruiting the 6-foot-4, 320-pound prospect out of St. John Bosco, a national championship high school program in Southern California’s Trinity League.

Read more at DawgNation.com

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!