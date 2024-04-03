Earnest Greene lll cornerstone to elite Georgia football offensive line

ATHENS — Kirby Smart makes it clear it all starts up front, and there might not be a more valuable offensive line position than left tackle.

Earnest Greene lll, a redshirt sophomore, is the second-year starter at that left tackle position at Georgia who is responsible for protecting the quarterback’s blind side in the pass game.

“He prides himself on being an elite offensive tackle, and he works that way,” Smart said of Greene, who chose UGA over Ohio State when the schools were recruiting the 6-foot-4, 320-pound prospect out of St. John Bosco, a national championship high school program in Southern California’s Trinity League.

