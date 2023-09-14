Early Mel Kiper Jr. NFL Draft rankings light on SEC, Georgia talent

Georgia football has dominated the NFL draft boards the past three seasons with record-breaking draft classes.

The Bulldogs had nine players selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, an eye-popping 15 picked in 2022 and another 10 last season.

The hype for this season has died down, however, as Smart and his No. 1-ranked program look to replenish key positions as they begin play this third week of the season with a 3:30 p.m. game against South Carolina (TV: CBS).

The Bulldogs, it’s worth noting, are the only undefeated team left among the SEC’s preseason championship favorites, with LSU, Alabama and Texas A&M all suffering upset losses.

