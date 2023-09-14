College

Early Mel Kiper Jr. NFL Draft rankings light on SEC, Georgia talent

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation.com

Brock Bowers (UGA Sports Comm) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation.com

Georgia football has dominated the NFL draft boards the past three seasons with record-breaking draft classes.

The Bulldogs had nine players selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, an eye-popping 15 picked in 2022 and another 10 last season.

The hype for this season has died down, however, as Smart and his No. 1-ranked program look to replenish key positions as they begin play this third week of the season with a 3:30 p.m. game against South Carolina (TV: CBS).

The Bulldogs, it’s worth noting, are the only undefeated team left among the SEC’s preseason championship favorites, with LSU, Alabama and Texas A&M all suffering upset losses.

Read more at DawgNation.com.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!