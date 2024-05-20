Development of Earnest Greene could a long way in helping Georgia’s offensive line recruiting

ATHENS — There was not a bigger visitor in Athens this weekend for the annual scavenger hunt than offensive tackle David Sanders Jr.

Sanders stands at 6-foot-6 and 280 pounds and is seen as a top 6 prospect by all four recruiting services. Georgia will continue to battle the likes of Clemson, Ohio State and Tennessee to land the nation’s No. 1 offensive tackle.

That position has been crucial to Georgia’s success in recent years. Georgia has had five first-round offensive tackles since Smart became Georgia’s head coach prior to the 2016 season.

Those five players — Isaiah Wynn, Andrew Thomas, Isaiah Wilson, Broderick Jones and Amarius Mims — have come in all shapes and sizes. That level of success has undoubtedly helped land elite prospects like Sanders.

Read more at DawgNation.com