Development of Earnest Greene could a long way in helping Georgia’s offensive line recruiting

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Ernest Greene 2022 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (12/31/22) Georgia offensive lineman Earnest Greene III (71) before the 2022 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

ATHENS — There was not a bigger visitor in Athens this weekend for the annual scavenger hunt than offensive tackle David Sanders Jr.

Sanders stands at 6-foot-6 and 280 pounds and is seen as a top 6 prospect by all four recruiting services. Georgia will continue to battle the likes of Clemson, Ohio State and Tennessee to land the nation’s No. 1 offensive tackle.

That position has been crucial to Georgia’s success in recent years. Georgia has had five first-round offensive tackles since Smart became Georgia’s head coach prior to the 2016 season.

Those five players — Isaiah Wynn, Andrew Thomas, Isaiah Wilson, Broderick Jones and Amarius Mims — have come in all shapes and sizes. That level of success has undoubtedly helped land elite prospects like Sanders.

