College

Dawgs in the NFL: Defensive linemen dazzle while Matthew Stafford shines in upset win

By Connor Riley, DawgNation.com

Matthew Stafford (Getty) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 10: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams hands the ball off during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 10, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

By Connor Riley, DawgNation.com

Georgia has had four defensive linemen taken in the first round of the NFL draft. Travon Walker, Devonte Wyatt, Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter all turned stellar Georgia careers into first-round status.

And on the first Sunday of the season, each former Bulldog came away with a sack and a win.

Walker took down former Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson in Jackonsville’s 31-21 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Tyson Campbell got on the stat sheet as well, as he came down with an interception.

In Green Bay, Wyatt took down former teammate Justin Fields in a 38-20 win for the Packers. He finished the game with 1.5 sacks, getting to Fields twice. But the big play of the day came from Quay Walker, as he intercepted Fields and returned it for a touchdown. It was a strong start to Walker’s second season, as he was also a first-round draft pick.

Read more at DawgNation.com.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!