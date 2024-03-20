College

Corey Collins leads Georgia with three home runs in win over Wofford

By Jack Leo, DawgNation

03/19/24 - Wofford vs. Georgia\r Georgia catcher and outfielder Corey Collins (6) during Georgia's game against Wofford at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2024. (Kari Hodges/UGAAA) (Kari Hodges/Kari Hodges/UGAAA)

ATHENS – Corey Collins hammered Georgia baseball back into the win column, bashing three homers in an 18-6 run-rule win over Wofford.

Collins became the 12th Bulldog to homer three times in a single game on Tuesday and the second this season. The power-popping senior finished the day 4-of-5 hitting with eight RBI and four runs at Foley Field.

Collins led an explosive output from the Bulldogs (18-4, 0-3 SEC), who set a new season-high with seven homers. Tuesday marked an impressive turnaround for Collins, who started the season hitting 1 for 10 with five strikeouts.

Collins is 9-of-18 hitting with seven home runs, 17 RBI and five walks since the icy start.

Read more at DawgNation.

