Corey Collins leads Georgia with three home runs in win over Wofford

ATHENS – Corey Collins hammered Georgia baseball back into the win column, bashing three homers in an 18-6 run-rule win over Wofford.

Collins became the 12th Bulldog to homer three times in a single game on Tuesday and the second this season. The power-popping senior finished the day 4-of-5 hitting with eight RBI and four runs at Foley Field.

Collins led an explosive output from the Bulldogs (18-4, 0-3 SEC), who set a new season-high with seven homers. Tuesday marked an impressive turnaround for Collins, who started the season hitting 1 for 10 with five strikeouts.

Collins is 9-of-18 hitting with seven home runs, 17 RBI and five walks since the icy start.

