Colbie Young validates spring buzz with ‘Megatron’ showing in Georgia spring game

ATHENS — Saturday was the first time most people saw transfer wide receiver Colbie Young in a Georgia uniform.

And after a strong spring, Young backed up the hype with his performance during Georgia’s spring game.

“I’m not surprised by what Colbie has done. I’m going to be honest, Colbie has not dropped a single fade ball ever since he’s been here,” wide receiver Dillon Bell said. “50-50 ball, nothing is 50-50 with him. It’s like 90-10. He has not dropped a single pass at all. For him to show it out here, I was happy, I was crunk.”

Young had 3 receptions for 27 yards and a touchdown in the 20-20 tie. Two of his receptions came on third down, the first of which went for 13 yards. Young had a defender smothering and covering him, yet he still hauled in the Carson Beck pass for a first down.

That set up his touchdown grab, where Young lept over a helpless Julian Humphrey to bring in Beck’s first touchdown pass.

