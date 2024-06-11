College

Closer look: Why Georgia baseball finished just short of College World Series

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Wes Johnson (UGA Sports Comm) Ike Cousins Head Baseball Coach Wes Johnson during Georgia's game against UNC Asheville at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. (Kari Hodges/UGAAA) (Kari Hodges/Kari Hodges/UGAAA)

ATHENS — North Carolina State won the game of inches Monday night, robbing Georgia of a trip to the College World Series with great defense, pinpoint pitching and a power surge.

The No. 10-national seed Wolfpack (38-21) scored a 8-5 win over the No. 7-national seed Bulldogs with an electric crowd of 3,944 looking on at Foley Field along with the global ESPN audience.

“We got a bunch of guys together that started believing in themselves, and then believing in each other,” said first-year coach Wes Johnson, sitting proudly beside rising freshman star Tre Phelps and departing legend Charlie Condon.

“What this group of men did was obviously something I’ll never forget.”

