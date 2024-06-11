Closer look: Why Georgia baseball finished just short of College World Series

ATHENS — North Carolina State won the game of inches Monday night, robbing Georgia of a trip to the College World Series with great defense, pinpoint pitching and a power surge.

The No. 10-national seed Wolfpack (38-21) scored a 8-5 win over the No. 7-national seed Bulldogs with an electric crowd of 3,944 looking on at Foley Field along with the global ESPN audience.

“We got a bunch of guys together that started believing in themselves, and then believing in each other,” said first-year coach Wes Johnson, sitting proudly beside rising freshman star Tre Phelps and departing legend Charlie Condon.

“What this group of men did was obviously something I’ll never forget.”

