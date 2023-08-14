College

Closer look at Georgia RB room: Kendall Milton might still have dream season

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Kendall Milton Oregon (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

ATHENS — This was supposed to be Kendall Milton’s big year, and ultimately it might still prove to be just that.

But for now, the dynamic fourth-year tailback is back on the sidelines and spending time in the training room one again, dealing with a hamstring issue.

It’s not the news anyone wanted to hear with Milton expected to play such a large role, but it’s the reality Georgia football is dealing with as it prepares to embark on what could be a historic season.

“We’ve got the backs we’ve got,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said after the first scrimmage of fall camp. “There’s ways to be creative around your running backs and use the skill players you have.”

Read more at DawgNation.com

