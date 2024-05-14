College

As top SEC foes load up in spring portal window, Kirby Smart confident in Georgia roster

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Kirby Smart tunnel (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

In a recent interview with Paul Finebaum, Kirby Smart made it a point to discuss Georgia’s 2024 schedule and the difficulty it brings.

“We’ll be the favorite in some people’s eyes. Some people will find things wrong with us,” Smart said. “We have a really hard schedule. We play three top-15 teams on the road in our conference. That’s tough. But we’ve got a good football team. We’ve got a very consistent football team. We say it all the time, we’re built to sustain at Georgia. We don’t want to be a one-hit wonder.”

Those three teams referenced would be Texas, Alabama and Ole Miss. All three finished the 2023 season ranked inside the top 10. Each figures to challenge Georgia in a different way this coming season.

