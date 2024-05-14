Georgia-Clemson game time, TV Network announced for Week 1 game

The Georgia football team will get an early start on its opening game of the season, as the Bulldogs open the 2024 season against the Clemson Tigers on Aug. 31.

ESPN announced a game time and television network for the game. The game will start at 12 p.m. ET and air on ABC.

The game will be played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Georgia opened the 2022 season in the stadium, with Georgia crushing Oregon 49-3.

It hasn’t always been good though in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as Georgia’s lone loss of the 2023 season came in the building. The Bulldogs lost 27-24 to Alabama.

