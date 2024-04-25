Christen Miller announces he will remain at Georgia, won’t enter transfer portal

ATHENS — For the third time this offseason, a Georgia player has announced that they will be entering the transfer portal only to end up staying in Athens.

Defensive lineman Christen Miller had announced his plans to enter the portal on Wednesday, only for him to announce on Thursday that he would remain at Georgia.

“Gotta finish what I started with My bruddas,” Miller tweeted.

Gotta finish what I started with My bruddas ❤️ #GoDawgs https://t.co/BzoMPwDgzm — Christen Miller (@fatchr7s) April 25, 2024

