Christen Miller announces he will remain at Georgia, won’t enter transfer portal

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

12/30/23 - Georgia vs. Florida State (90th Capital One Orange Bowl) Hairy Dawg before Georgias game against Florida State in the 90th Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

ATHENS — For the third time this offseason, a Georgia player has announced that they will be entering the transfer portal only to end up staying in Athens.

Defensive lineman Christen Miller had announced his plans to enter the portal on Wednesday, only for him to announce on Thursday that he would remain at Georgia.

“Gotta finish what I started with My bruddas,” Miller tweeted.

