Chris Cole brings ‘insane amount of energy’ to Georgia defense from all angles

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
Chris Cole (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia inside linebacker Chris Cole (9) during Georgia's scrimmage on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, April 5, 2025. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)
ATHENS — Kirby Smart knows the potential for football greatness when he sees it, and Chris Cole continues to show most all of the characteristics entering his sophomore season.

“He works really hard, and he’s got great toughness, and length,” Smart said at his Tuesday night game week press conference at Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall. “He’s got multiple positions. He plays all over the field for us, and he’s just a joy to work with, he’s a note taker, a student of the game.

“When you talk about successful people, they have pride in their performance. He has a lot of pride in his performance.”

