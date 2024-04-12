College

Charlie Condon’s two-homer night leads Georgia past Missouri

By Jack Leo, DawgNation

Charlie Condon (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia first baseman and outfielder Charlie Condon (24) during Georgia's game against Missouri at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., on Thursday, Apr. 11, 2024. (Kari Hodges/UGAAA) (Kari Hodges/Kari Hodges/UGAAA)

ATHENS -- Charlie Condon kept his cool as he watched Georgia baseball’s longest home run of the season soar 457 feet and well over Foley Field’s left-field wall on Thursday night.

The rest of the Bulldogs (26-8, 6-7 SEC) handled the celebration as UGA’s superstar tied Missouri 1-1 in the third inning.

Georgia’s offense kept the homecoming party going, a 15-10 win over the Tigers (15-20, 4-9) in the team’s first home SEC game since March 24. Condon led the UGA attack, hitting 4 for 4 with two home runs, 5 RBI, three runs and two walks.

“I’ve done this a long time, (but) I’m watching something I don’t think I’ll ever see again in my career,” Georgia coach Wes Johnson said. “I don’t even know how to describe it.”

