Charlie Condon’s two-homer night leads Georgia past Missouri

ATHENS -- Charlie Condon kept his cool as he watched Georgia baseball’s longest home run of the season soar 457 feet and well over Foley Field’s left-field wall on Thursday night.

The rest of the Bulldogs (26-8, 6-7 SEC) handled the celebration as UGA’s superstar tied Missouri 1-1 in the third inning.

Georgia’s offense kept the homecoming party going, a 15-10 win over the Tigers (15-20, 4-9) in the team’s first home SEC game since March 24. Condon led the UGA attack, hitting 4 for 4 with two home runs, 5 RBI, three runs and two walks.

“I’ve done this a long time, (but) I’m watching something I don’t think I’ll ever see again in my career,” Georgia coach Wes Johnson said. “I don’t even know how to describe it.”

