Charlie Condon takes Georgia baseball home run throne, salvages series at No. 1 Texas A&M

By Jack Leo, DawgNation

Charlie Condon (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia first baseman and outfielder Charlie Condon (24) during Georgia's game against Presbyterian College at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. (Kari Hodges/UGAAA) (Kari Hodges/Kari Hodges/UGAAA)

Charlie Condon’s elite Georgia baseball career became historic on Saturday.

Condon mashed his 54th career homer, breaking the school’s record held by Bulldog legend Gordon Beckham. It was Condon’s 29th homer of 2024, also breaking UGA’s single-season record.

“I’m speechless,” Georgia coach Wes Johnson said. “I mean, they pitched him tough this weekend. ... Charlie was a little frustrated at times, ... but they made a couple mistakes and when they did, he hit it a long ways.”

The Marietta native slapped a lazily-placed changeup off Blue Bell Park’s scoreboard, a 406-foot no-doubter. The two-run bomb insured a series-salvaging 5-4 win, keeping the Bulldogs in the middle of the SEC standings with three weekends left in the regular season.


