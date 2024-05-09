College

Charlie Condon ranked as No. 1 overall prospect for 2024 MLB Draft by ESPN

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Charlie Condon (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia first baseman and outfielder Charlie Condon (24) during Georgia's game against Vanderbilt at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., on Friday, May 03, 2024. (Kari Hodges/UGAAA) (Kari Hodges/Kari Hodges/UGAAA)

Charlie Condon is in the midst of an all-time college baseball season. He’s already set the Georgia single-season and career home run record. He’s got 33 home runs on the season, six more than the next closet player in the sport.

Condon isn’t just viewed as a top college baseball player. He’s seen as an elite MLB draft prospect as well.

ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel tabbed the Georgia standout as the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2024 MLB Draft.

“Condon has a slight edge as the consensus best player in the draft class with vibes similar to Kris Bryant or Alec Bohm as a tall, right-handed hitting third baseman (or maybe outfielder, depending on how things break) with big raw power and a loud spring,” McDaniel said. “Oh, and a pretty swing.”

