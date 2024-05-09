Charlie Condon ranked as No. 1 overall prospect for 2024 MLB Draft by ESPN

Charlie Condon is in the midst of an all-time college baseball season. He’s already set the Georgia single-season and career home run record. He’s got 33 home runs on the season, six more than the next closet player in the sport.

Condon isn’t just viewed as a top college baseball player. He’s seen as an elite MLB draft prospect as well.

ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel tabbed the Georgia standout as the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2024 MLB Draft.

“Condon has a slight edge as the consensus best player in the draft class with vibes similar to Kris Bryant or Alec Bohm as a tall, right-handed hitting third baseman (or maybe outfielder, depending on how things break) with big raw power and a loud spring,” McDaniel said. “Oh, and a pretty swing.”

