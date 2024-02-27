Charlie Condon Named SEC Player of the Week

ATHENS-----University of Georgia redshirt sophomore Charlie Condon has been named the Southeastern Conference Baseball Player of the Week; the league announced Monday.

Condon tallied an SEC best 23 total bases on 11 hits including three home runs in leading Georgia to a 4-0 record last week. A 6-6, 216-pound native of Marietta. Ga., he batted .647 (11-for-17) during this stretch and extended his hitting streak to seven games. He provided perfect fielding in 10 total chances, making three starts at third base and one in left field.

Condon ranks second nationally with an SEC-leading .643 batting average while his 1.179 slugging percentage is tops in the conference and 10th nationally. A consensus preseason All-American, Condon has had multiple hits in every game this season.

He is the second Bulldog to earn SEC Player of the Week honors this season, joining last week’s recipient, junior infielder Slate Alford.

Up next, Georgia (7-0) plays host to Presbyterian Tuesday. First pitch at Foley Field will be at 3:02 p.m. and will be available on 960 the Ref and the 960 the Ref app.

